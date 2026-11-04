Fractal Analytics Sees Net Income More Than Double In Q2 FY27, Earnings Jump 139% To ₹79.2 Crore While Revenue Growth Of 20% Takes Sales To ₹956.5 Crore

Fractal Analytics |

Mumbai: Fractal Analytics Limited reported a 139 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net income to ₹79.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), according to its regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based enterprise artificial intelligence company's operating revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹956.5 crore, marking its first quarter with revenue exceeding $100 million. Revenue growth in constant currency terms stood at 10 per cent.

EBITDA Grows 71% Year-On-Year

Fractal reported 71 per cent year-on-year growth in EBITDA during the September quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 123 basis points to 16 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company reported improved profitability alongside growth across its major industry verticals.

Healthcare And BFSI Lead Revenue Growth

Fractal's Healthcare and Life Sciences business recorded 79 per cent year-on-year revenue growth during Q2 FY27. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance segment grew 30 per cent, supported by sustained business momentum.

Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail, the company's largest industry vertical, reported 11 per cent growth year-on-year. The Technology, Media and Telecom segment recorded a sequential recovery, with revenue increasing 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

AI Products Revenue Run-Rate Crosses ₹150 Crore

Fractal's products, including its Cogentiq agentic AI platform, achieved an annual revenue run-rate exceeding ₹150 crore, representing 39 per cent year-on-year growth. The company reported net revenue retention of 115 per cent during Q2 FY27, reflecting increased spending by existing customers. Its Net Promoter Score stood at 76.

Company Continues AI Research Investments

Fractal said it invests more than 6 per cent of its revenue in artificial intelligence research and development. The company develops proprietary AI models, including its Fathom reasoning models, and has been selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop a large reasoning model for India. Its product portfolio includes Cogentiq, Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve.

Management Highlights Revenue Milestone

Co-founder and Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni highlighted the company's first $100 million revenue quarter and more than doubling of net income. He said Fractal continued to build AI models, platforms and products aimed at helping enterprises improve critical business decisions. Fractal operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, with more than 6,000 professionals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.