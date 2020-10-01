FPJ Facts: What are the special SBI’s services for Hindustan Unilever Limited distributors or retailers?

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India, and the largest fast-moving consumer goods, Hindustan Unilever Limited have come together to support small retailers by providing them digital payment and financing solutions.

SBI will be offering customised solutions to HUL retailers and distributors.

Commenting on this association, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “SBI has always been working towards serving the last mile customers and similar is the case with HUL which caters to its customers in the remotest part of the country. We are glad that SBI has got an opportunity to leverage its strong geographic presence and strategic digital solutions to simplify the financial needs of HUL’s customers, retailers, dealers, and employees.”

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, HUL said, "Our partnership with SBI is a push to provide digital solutions to important constituents of our ecosystem. General trade is a very important channel for the country as it serves the needs of millions of consumers by making essential products available. This channel also plays a significant role in our economy by creating employment opportunities for a wide spectrum of people.”

What are the customised services and how will it help: