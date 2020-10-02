FPJ Facts: How many times has Elon Musk promised that Tesla will come to India “next year” and yet not delivered?

In April 2016, at the time of the unveiling of the Model 3, Musk indicated that the pre-orders for the new semi-autonomous electric vehicle would be available in India, Brazil, South Africa, Singapore and Ireland. This was the first time Tesla founder hinted entry into Indian market.

Again in 2019, when the Avishkar Hyperloop team from IIT Madras had asked Musk when Tesla will be in India. He had reportedly said that it will come to India in a year (which means 2020).

Since then, many have raised this query on when Musk's Tesla will enter the Indian market, to which he replied “soon”.