FPJ Explains: What is LTC cash voucher scheme and is it only for Central govt employees?

The government on Monday announced giving out cash vouchers to central government employees this year in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) fare which could be spent only on buying non-food GST-rated items.

Every four years, central government employees get LTC to any destination to their choice plus one to their hometown. Since travel is difficult to undertake during the pandemic, the government will pay the entitled fare as cash vouchers which have to be spent by March 31, 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the employees could buy items that attract 12% or more goods and services tax (GST). These purchases will have to be made in digital mode from GST-registered outlets.

What is LTC Cash Voucher Scheme?

Under LTC cash voucher scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment + 3 times ticket fare, to buy something of their choice. The items bought should be those attracting GST of 12% or more. Only digital transactions are allowed, GST Invoice to be produced. The biggest incentive for employees to avail the LTC cash voucher scheme is that in a four-year block ending in 2021, the LTC not availed will lapse, instead, this will encourage employees to avail of this facility to buy goods which can help their families. Estimated cost of LTC Cash Voucher Scheme: For Central govt: Rs 5,675 crore; for PSBs & PSUs: Rs 1,900 crore. Tax concessions for LTC tickets available for state govt. & private sector too, if they choose to give such facility, these employees too can benefit. Indications are that savings of govt and organized sector employees have increased, we want to incentivize such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate. The government expects the LTC cash voucher scheme to generate additional consumer demand in the range of Rs 28,000 crore.

The government has also launched a "Special Festival Advance Scheme" for central employees. Here is what it means: