FPJ Explains: How will new labour codes affect employees' salary from April 1, 2021?

The Code on Wages Bill, 2019 which was passed Parliament last year likely to come into effect from April 1 next year, substantially affecting companies struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The new act aims to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages, bonus and matters connected therewith. The Code on Wages Bill, 2019 subsumes four labour laws -- Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act.

Three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety were passed by Parliament this year which would also have considerable impact on the labour force. With these three bills, 29 central labour laws have been codified into four broad codes under labour reforms to improve ease of doing business and providing universal social security to workers as well.

Union Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra said in October this year that the government has begun the process of framing the rules under the new labour codes as it intends to implement them from April 1, 2021.