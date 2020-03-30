FPIs pull out over Rs 1 lakh crore in March

New Delhi: As the coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears of a global recession, foreign investors have started rowing back from the Indian capital markets by withdrawing a massive over Rs 1 lakh crore in March after remaining net buyers for six consecutive months.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns have become a norm world over and have led the FPIs to adopt a cautious stance, market experts said.

The depositories data showed that a net amount of Rs 59,377 crore was pulled out from equities and Rs 52,811 crore was withdrawn from the debt segment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) between March 2-27.

The total net outflow stood at Rs 1,12,188 crore in March, which comes after six consecutive months of investment by FPIs since September 2019. This is also the highest withdrawal ever since the FPI data was made available on National Securities Depository Ltd.

"With complete lockdown announced by the government, the businesses and trade have come to a halt, which could further slow down the pace of domestic economic growth," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst - manager research.