In a latest development for India's electronics manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi recently met with Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn. The meeting, took place on August 14, 2024.
PM Narendra Modi on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors."
FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro
"We had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India, particularly in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh," he added.
(This is developing story)