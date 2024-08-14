 Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFoxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh

"We had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India, particularly in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi |

In a latest development for India's electronics manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi recently met with Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn. The meeting, took place on August 14, 2024.

PM Narendra Modi on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors."

FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro

"We had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India, particularly in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh," he added.

(This is developing story)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And...

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And...

Vedanta Raises Hindustan Zinc's OFS Size; To Offload 3.31% Stake

Vedanta Raises Hindustan Zinc's OFS Size; To Offload 3.31% Stake

Ola Electric Q1FY25 Results: Net Loss Jumps To ₹347 Crore, Revenue Rises 34%

Ola Electric Q1FY25 Results: Net Loss Jumps To ₹347 Crore, Revenue Rises 34%

Quick Exits: CEOs Who Departed In Months

Quick Exits: CEOs Who Departed In Months

India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion

India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion