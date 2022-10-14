Founder Alia Bhatt plans to take Ed-a-Mamma to UAE, Europe next year

Alia Bhatt in her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma |

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt plans to expand her fashion direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Ed-a-Mamma's business to the United Arab Emirates and Europe next year.

Bhatt said Ed-a-Mamma is her first business venture, focusing on eco-friendly children's apparel at a reasonable cost.

About her expansion plans for the next few years, she said, "We started as a kids' wear brand and are launching maternity wear this year. I would like to even add more vertical categories in and around the space of family care and infant segment."

Ed-a-Mamma started with 160 options and now has over 1,800, which have been designed and made by the company at its facility. The company has been selling through online platforms like FirstCry, AJIO, and Myntra, among others.

The company started in October 2020, after Bhatt discovered a lack of a world-class, home-grown brand with sustainable clothing options for kids in the market.

"In the first two years, I did not associate my name with the brand to test if the product will sell on its own. In the last three months, our sales have gone up 10 times. Now we are getting into retail. We have partnered with Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. Our products will be available at 40 outlets by the end of this month," she said.