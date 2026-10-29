Fortis Healthcare Buys Bengaluru's Suguna Hospital For ₹277 Crore, Boosts City Bed Capacity To 1,000

Fortis |

Mumbai: Fortis Healthcare Limited announced on October 28, 2026, that its wholly-owned subsidiary, International Hospital Limited (IHL), has acquired Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru for approximately ₹277 crore.

Deal Structure

IHL signed a business transfer agreement for the entire business and operations of Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Private Limited (Suguna) and a sale deed for the acquisition of Suguna's land and building from Dr Ramaiah Ravindra, one of the promoters of Suguna. The transaction was consummated on October 28, 2026.

Financial Details

The cumulative transaction value for the proposed acquisition is approximately ₹277 crore. This was a cash consideration deal and does not involve the acquisition of shares. Suguna Hospital's revenue from operations for the period ended March 31, 2026, was ₹49,79,86,452.

Suguna Hospital Background

Suguna Hospital, commissioned in 2006, is a 110-bedded tertiary-care multispecialty hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. It has the capacity to add another 40 beds, bringing its total potential to 150 beds. The hospital is built on approximately 1 acre of land.

Promoter Details

The shareholders of Suguna are Dr Ramaiah Ravindra with 80.91%, Mrs Suguna Ramaiah (Mother) with 14.55%, and Mrs Sujatha Ravindra (Wife) with 4.54%. The acquisition is not a related-party transaction for Fortis.

Strategic Impact

Fortis Healthcare said the acquisition aligns with its cluster-focused inorganic growth strategy in Bengaluru. It will expand Fortis's network in the North West Bengaluru corridor, bringing the company's operational bed capacity in the city to approximately 1,000 beds.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.