Former Fortis promoters wives cheated of crores; conmen promised to secure bail for husbands: Report

The wives of Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh-former promoters of Religare, claim they have paid crores of rupees to conmen to secure bail for their husbands safety.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered two separate FIRs based on complaints by Aditi and Japna Singh-wives of Shivinder and Malvinder Singh, respectively, The Economic Times reported.

The report also said citing the FIR that Japna Singh told the police she paid a total of Rs 3.5 crore to Hong Kong-based account on July 28, 29, 30, and August 6, and has shared proof of the transactions.

Earlier, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had registered an FIR with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official and promising to help with her husband’s cases.

Accordingly, a case was registered with the Special Cell and inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar was arrested from inside Rohini jail, apart from two of his associates, who had collected money on his behalf, police said, the Indian Express said.

The police have already made three arrests in connection with Aditi Singh's complaint - Komal Poddar, manager of RBL Bank in Connaught Place, and his two associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.

Singh brothers arrested for fraud

In 2019, Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, were arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Invest Ltd (RFL) and its parent company, Religare Enterprises and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore. They are in Tihar jail since.

They are presently in prison and facing an investigation by the EOW of Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a multi-crore loan scam at Religare Enterprises.

In July 2021, the EOW of the Delhi Police filed a new case on the Singh brothers on a complaint by Fortis Healthcare Ltd after an enquiry.

As per the FIR, the Singh brothers have allegedly defrauded the company of over Rs 400 crore, misappropriating the money for personal benefit and to pay back their loans.

