Former CEO Of SriLankan Airlines Found Dead Days After Getting Bail In Corruption Case

Former SriLankan Airlines chief executive Kapila Chandrasena was found dead on Friday. Chandrasena had recently been granted bail by a Sri Lankan court in connection with allegations related to an Airbus deal involving the national carrier.

Authorities were investigating claims of financial irregularities and corruption tied to the procurement of aircraft during his tenure at the airline.

According to reports, Chandrasena was found dead at his residence, but the exact cause of death was not immediately known. Officials said investigations were underway. Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, and further details are awaited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The corruption case against Chandrasena had drawn significant attention in Sri Lanka because it involved the country’s loss-making national airline and allegations linked to major international aircraft transactions.

The case is part of a wider probe into alleged corruption and financial misconduct involving aircraft purchases made by SriLankan Airlines several years ago. Authorities have been examining whether irregular payments or commissions were involved in the deals.

Chandrasena had served as the chief executive officer of SriLankan Airlines and was considered a key figure in the airline’s management during the period under investigation.

The Airbus-related controversy has remained one of the most high-profile corporate corruption cases in Sri Lanka. Earlier investigations by foreign authorities had also looked into allegations of bribery linked to aircraft deals involving the airline.

However, officials have not yet made any statement linking his death to the corruption case.

Sri Lankan authorities said legal proceedings related to the matter were continuing, while police and forensic officials were examining the circumstances surrounding the death.

SriLankan Airlines has faced financial difficulties for years, and previous governments in the country have repeatedly discussed restructuring or privatising the airline to reduce losses.