Forget your password! Google rolls out passkeys to unlock accounts with fingerprints and facial scan

Pixabay (representational)

It all started with birthdays and important dates, later replaced by phrases or names no one can guess and now passwords need to have numbers and special characters too. It has become increasingly hard to create passwords which are simple enough to remember and too complicated to crack at the same time, which means its time for an upgrade.

Addressing the need for change, on the first Thursday of May which is world password day, Google has rolled out support to create passkeys as an alternative to passwords.

How do passkeys work?

Simply put, passkeys will do away with codewords to be punched in for unlocking apps or accounts and will open up access via fingerprints and facial scans.

Another way to use passkeys will be four digit codes, like the ones people use to unlock smartphones or withdraw cash from ATMs.

Yahoo Japan, Kayak, PayPal and Shopify among others have already deployed the passkey option for Chrome and Android.

Read Also Sharing Netflix passwords may need to stop next-year

Passwords to gradually fade away