Foreign Investors Plan To Invest ₹50,000 Crore In India's Finance & Banking Sectors

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that in the last few months, foreign investors have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sectors.Amidst global headwinds, he said India is an oasis for investments.He added that today, India is emerging as a preferred investment destination.Even in turbulent times, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to flow robustly, the minister said.

"In the last few months itself, investors from all over the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector," he said in a post on X.This surge in FDI highlights the growing attractiveness of the Indian economy to global investors, he said.

FDI in India rose 15 per cent to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to USD 5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data.

