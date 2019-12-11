Forecast for 2020 world oil demand growth unchanged

New Delhi: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintained its projections for growth in global crude oil demand for 2020 as well as for 2019.

The cartel expects global crude oil demand to grow by 1.08 mln barrels per day in 2020, compared with 0.98 mln barrels a day this year, driven largely by better demand for distillates from US, and higher requirement from China and parts of Asia. Global oil demand is expected to average 99.80 mln bpd this year and 100.88 mln bpd in 2020, OPEC said.