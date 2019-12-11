Das in talks with PSBs bank heads

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das met man-aging directors and chief executive officers of major public sector banks today to discuss several issues pertaining to the banking sector, the regulator said in a release on Wednesday.
Issues discussed included trans-mission of monetary policy rates, and flow of credit to productive sec-tors including to non-banking financial companies and micro, small and medium enterprises.
