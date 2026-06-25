Ford India Flags Risk For Older Cars On E20 Fuel Use Amid Warranty Concerns

Ford India’s customer support has issued a cautionary note stating that the use of higher ethanol-blend petrol, particularly E20 fuel, may not be suitable for all vehicles and could potentially lead to engine or emission system damage.

The advisory has gained attention amid India’s ongoing transition towards higher ethanol blending in petrol.

The warning surfaced in response to a query from a Ford EcoSport owner and has been widely circulated online.

According to the email response cited in a report by The Economic Times, which has been verified by automotive platform RushLane, Ford India stated that fuels with higher ethanol content could negatively impact vehicle performance.

In its communication, Ford noted that using E20 petrol may increase fuel consumption, thereby raising running costs for vehicle owners.

More importantly, the company highlighted that such fuel usage could potentially affect the validity of the vehicle’s warranty, a concern that has particularly alarmed owners of older models.

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Ford advised customers to closely monitor vehicle performance and seek assistance from authorised service centres if they observe any unusual behaviour after using higher ethanol blends.

The concern is especially relevant for vehicles manufactured before E20 fuel standards were introduced. Many Ford EcoSport units sold earlier were originally engineered to run on lower ethanol blends such as E10.

As a result, these vehicles may not be fully compatible with E20 fuel, making them more vulnerable to performance issues or long-term wear.

For consumers, the issue extends beyond mileage or fuel efficiency. The bigger concern is whether the use of E20 fuel could complicate warranty claims in the event of engine or emission-related failures, creating uncertainty for owners of older vehicles.

This advisory comes shortly after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) reiterated that India’s ethanol blending programme is safe and scientifically validated, stating that no widespread engine damage has been reported due to E20 usage.

However, Ford’s caution highlights ongoing consumer apprehension, particularly among owners of older cars.

The divergence between government assurances and manufacturer warnings has intensified confusion over the real-world impact of E20 fuel, leaving many motorists uncertain about its long-term implications.