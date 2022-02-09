Ford India closure: Workers compensations talks inconclusive

The talks between the Ford India Pvt Ltd management and the worker representatives on the manner in which the compensation to be paid when the factory near here is closed is on, according to reports.

"There is a difference of views amongst the workers in the manner in which the compensation amount should be worked out," a senior worker stated.

"If completed years of service are taken into account, older workers will get a higher compensation amount as compared to the younger workers. Further the older workers may not be able to find new employment considering their age," the worker said.

However, the workers, want some sort of parity in the compensation amount paid for loss of jobs.

Workers also stated that Ford India management is not taking into account the conveyance allowance in calculating the salary amount for arriving at the compensation.

In September 2021, Ford India announced its decision to wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand in Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2021, and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.

Ford India has four plants in the country -- vehicle and engine plants in Chennai and Sanand.

The Chennai plant has about 2,700 associates (permanent workers) and about 600 staff.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:13 PM IST