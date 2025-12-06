 FMCG Firm Dabur Receives Letter With "No Adverse Observations" From The BSE Over Amalgamation Of Sesa Care Scheme
Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur on Friday said it has received an observation letter with "no adverse observations" from the BSE over its Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care. An observation letter from the BSE is a formal document issued to a listed company, usually regarding a significant corporate action like a merger or restructuring, stating the exchange's review and no adverse observations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur on Friday said it has received an observation letter with "no adverse observations" from the BSE over its Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care."We would like to inform you that the Company has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE Limited ("BSE") on December 4, 2025," Dabur said in a regulatory filing.

An observation letter from the BSE is a formal document issued to a listed company, usually regarding a significant corporate action like a merger, amalgamation, or restructuring, stating the exchange's review and "no adverse observations" on the proposed scheme, allowing the company to proceed to the next regulatory step.

"The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals and of the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme, as may be required," said Dabur.Dabur had acquired a majority stake in Sesa Care in October 2024 and a full merger scheme for Sesa Care into Dabur was approved by its board in May 2025.Sesa is a leading brand in the Ayurvedic hair care market with a strong brand equity.

