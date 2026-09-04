FM Sitharaman Makes Strong Investment Pitch To Global CEOs, Invites Businesses To Tap India’s Growing Economic Opportunities

FM Sitharaman |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pitched India as a major investment destination to global business leaders, highlighting opportunities across digital infrastructure, financial services, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

During meetings with top executives in New York, Sitharaman pointed to India’s fast-growing economy and reform-driven policies as key factors creating fresh opportunities for global companies.

Digital Infrastructure, AI in Focus

In discussions with Tillman Holdings Chairman and CEO Sanjeev Ahuja, Sitharaman highlighted recent policy and Budget measures aimed at encouraging digital infrastructure investment in India.

Rapid growth in AI, cloud computing, digital services and enterprise technology is driving demand for data centres, high-capacity networks and reliable power infrastructure, she said.

The two also discussed opportunities to develop large-scale, sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure campuses.

Global Financial Firms Eye India

During a separate meeting with Marsh Re CEO Dean Klisura and strategy head Devanshu Dhyani, Sitharaman highlighted India’s large domestic market, skilled workforce, expanding infrastructure and digital capabilities.

She also pointed to India’s 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27 as evidence of the country’s economic momentum.

Marsh Re expressed interest in expanding its India presence and strengthening engagement with GIFT City.

Sitharaman also met BNY Mellon Group COO Alejandro Perez to discuss deeper investment by global financial institutions.

Perez described India as a critical market in BNY Mellon’s global growth strategy, with its operations increasingly becoming a hub for innovation, technology and AI.

Discussions also covered India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, Global Capability Centres and GIFT City-IFSC. Sitharaman invited BNY Mellon to explore investment opportunities available at GIFT City.