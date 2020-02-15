FM Nirmala Sitharaman bats for 'increased complementarity' as RBI pegs growth at 6 pc for FY '20-21

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday batted for "increased complementarity in policy between the RBI and the Central government" to address growth concerns as India's central bank pegged the growth rate at 6 pc for the financial year of 2020-21.

"The Finance Minister indicated increased complementarity in policy between the RBI and the Government to address growth concerns," said the central bank in a statement today.

Finance Minister Sitharaman on Saturday addresses the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was held here today.

The Finance Minister in her address outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2020-21 and the focus areas of the government.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said that the central bank has projected a growth rate of 6 per cent for FY '20-21. Das was speaking at a joint press conference after the post-budget meet with Sitharaman.