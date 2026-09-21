Fly To Dubai, Buy An Iphone & Still Save? The Math Behind The Iphone 18 Pro Price Gap | File Pic

For some Indian Apple buyers, purchasing the latest iPhone now involves an overseas trip. Consumers are flying to Dubai to buy the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as the price difference with India can run into tens of thousands of rupees.

In some cases, buyers say purchasing the device in Dubai can work out cheaper even after accounting for flight and visa expenses.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dirham 5,099 in the UAE, equivalent to roughly ₹1.32 lakh-₹1.33 lakh at recent exchange rates. In India, the same 256GB model starts at ₹1,64,900, leaving a price difference of about ₹33,000 before travel and other expenses.

The gap is wider for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The model starts at Dirham 5,499 in the UAE, or about ₹1.42 lakh-₹1.44 lakh, compared with ₹1,79,900 in India. That translates into a difference of around ₹38,000.

Launch day in Dubai hits different! 📱🔥



Footage shows an inside look at the wild grey market ecosystem outside Apple stores following the iPhone 18 Pro release. Resellers and brokers can be heard shouting for in-demand colors like Burgundy, offering instant cash markups for… pic.twitter.com/GUOw5WrQxH — Gulf Moments (@Gulf_Moments) September 21, 2026

‘Even With Flight Ticket And Visa, It Is Still Cheaper’

Some Indian buyers made this calculation precisely when the new iPhones went on sale at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on September 18.

Mumbai resident Aman Solanki told Gulf News that the price difference made the trip worthwhile.

“Even with a flight ticket and visa, it is still cheaper,” Solanki said, according to Gulf News.

Solanki also pointed to a difference of around ₹50,000-₹60,000 when purchasing multiple phones. While the saving on a single device may not necessarily cover the entire cost of travelling from India to Dubai, the calculation can become more attractive for people already visiting the UAE or buying more than one phone.

Another Indian buyer, Mohammed Sayed from Kerala, was already in Dubai visiting family when he compared prices in the two countries and decided to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro Max there.

“I actually came to visit my family here too but decided to buy the phone here after comparing the cost between the UAE and India,” he told Gulf News.

“For me, I’m saving around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for the new iPhone. The taxes really increase the price,” he said.

Read Also Apple Likely To Launch Siri AI Smart Home Hub With A Screen Next Month

Why Are iPhones Cheaper in Dubai?

Taxes account for a major part of the price difference. The UAE has a 5% VAT system, while India has a different tax and import-duty structure for smartphones that affects their final retail prices.

For premium smartphones priced above ₹1.5 lakh, differences in taxes and pricing structures can translate into savings of tens of thousands of rupees.

Apple lists the iPhone 18 Pro at a starting price of Dirham 5,099 in the UAE and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Dirham 5,499. Both are offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

The comparison, therefore, involves the same new Pro models sold in India and the UAE rather than older or lower-specification devices.

Read Also India To Study US Russia Sanctions Law Before Taking Position, Says Piyush Goyal

‘Pricing Can Influence Where Consumers Buy’

Abhishek Thomas, Marketing Manager, Airtel Digital, told NDTV that the price difference demonstrates how pricing can affect not just what consumers purchase but also where they make the purchase.

“This is a classic example of how pricing doesn’t just influence what consumers buy, but also where they choose to buy it. For premium electronics, cross-border price arbitrage could increasingly become a factor in purchase decisions.”

Thomas added, “With the iPhone 18 Pro starting at around 1.32-1.33 lakh in the UAE, the gap is significant enough for some Indian consumers to consider flight + visa costs and still see value in buying from Dubai.”

He said combining a Dubai trip with an iPhone purchase at a similar overall cost could make the option attractive for some consumers.

However, buyers also have to consider customs rules and applicable allowances when bringing expensive electronic devices into India. The economics differ between someone travelling to Dubai solely to purchase one iPhone and a person already visiting the country. Buying multiple devices can also alter the calculation.

Also Watch:

Malaysia, Thailand Among Other Options

Dubai is not the only overseas market where the iPhone 18 Pro is cheaper than in India.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is currently the cheapest market mentioned in the comparison, with the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro priced at about $1,350. Thailand follows at around $1,468, Singapore at $1,492, Vietnam at $1,500 and the Philippines at $1,509.

Malaysia and Thailand currently allow Indian travellers short tourist visits without a pre-arranged visa, making the price comparison relevant for those already planning a holiday.

Depending on airfare, accommodation and other travel costs, combining an overseas trip with an iPhone purchase could potentially bring the overall expenditure close to the price of the device alone in India. The actual saving would depend on the traveller’s total expenses and applicable customs rules.