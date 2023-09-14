Florintree Buys A Significant Stake in Videonetics |

Florintree, a growth-stage private equity firm, has bought a significant stake in Videonetics, a globally renowned video computing platform company headquartered in Kolkata India.

The financial investors, GenNext Ventures Fund, and an US-based global investor saw an exit through this transaction.

Founded in 2008 by a globally renowned scientist and inventor, Dr. Tinku Acharya, Videonetics has been consistently ranked the #1 Video Management Software provider in India and among the top 5 in Asia (OMDIA Informa Tech 2021). It has recently expanded offshore with operations in Singapore to cater to the Southeast Asian markets and is on its way to establishing itself in other geographies. The company is driven by a passion for innovations and committed to making the world a safer, smarter, happier place.

Dr Tinku Acharya, Fellow IEEE, Chairman & Managing Director, Videonetics said, "I am very excited to partner with Florintree. Videonetics had achieved a great milestone by taking a leadership position in India. Videonetics is poised to become a dominant player in the global arena and add significant value to the marketplace. Moreover, our innovations in AI-enabled video computing technologies will continue, and I am confident that they will scale to newer heights."

Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman of Florintree Advisors, said, Videonetics is amongst the few Indian companies with a core DNA of R&D and innovation, having created significant IP in its domain. We are very excited to partner with Videonetics and Dr. Acharya as they take the “Made In India” Video Computing platform to the global stage.

