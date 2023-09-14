LIC Reduces Stake In Sun Pharma From 5.023% To 3.012% | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday through an exchange filing announced that the Corporation’s shareholding in Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited has diluted from 12,05,24,944 to 7,22,68,890 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 5.023 percent to 3.012 percent of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

There a decrease of 2 percent in holding during the period from 22 July, 2022 to 13 September, 2023.

The holding has decreased from 5.023 percent to 3.012 percent, a decrease of 2.011 percent during the period from 22 July, 2022 to 13 September, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 973.80.

About Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharma Ingredients (APls).

Sun Pharma shares

The shares of Sun Pharma on Thursday at 3:07 pm IST were at Rs 1,143.60, down by 0.45 percent.

LIC shares

The shares of LIC on Thursday at 3:10 pm IST were ar Rs 661.65, up by 0.36 percent.

