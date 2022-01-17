Flipkart Wholesale to reorganise biz operations; some staff to transition to Flipkart into new roles

Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B arm of the Flipkart Group, stated that it will reorganise its business operations, as a section of its employees will transition to Flipkart into new roles and responsibilities at the group level.

As part of the reorganisation, all employees of Flipkart Wholesale other than those in core merchandising and operations will become part of the respective group functions in Flipkart.

Flipkart Wholesale said that the business will continue to increase its investments in customer acquisitions.

This initiative strives to drive value to B2B customers which include kiranas, re-sellers and other businesses, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:07 PM IST