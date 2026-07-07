Flipkart Valuation Rises To $38.2 Billion After Employee Share Buyback

Walmart-owned Flipkart has seen its implied valuation rise to around $38.2 billion following the second tranche of its employee stock buyback programme, Moneycontrol reported.

This marks a 6 percent increase from the $36 billion valuation at which the e-commerce company last raised private capital in May 2024.

However, the latest figure is not an official company valuation, and a more accurate assessment is expected during Flipkart’s next fundraising round or a potential initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter said.

The higher valuation comes after Flipkart completed a two-part employee share buyback programme worth approximately $50 million, or around ₹475 crore.

The first tranche, valued at about $25 million, was launched in July 2025, while the second tranche was linked to the company achieving certain performance milestones over the following year.

In an internal communication dated July 6, Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy informed employees that Flipkart had met the required targets, enabling eligible employees to sell an additional portion of their vested shares.

During the first phase of the buyback in July 2025, Flipkart had set the price at $174.32 per option, equivalent to over ₹14,000. The second tranche was executed at ₹713.4 per option.

However, the comparison between the two prices is not straightforward as Flipkart has since shifted its corporate domicile from Singapore to India.

Following the redomiciliation process, employee stock options were converted into shares of the India-based entity, changing the valuation structure.

After adjusting for the domicile change, the effective buyback price from July 2025 was around ₹672 per option, according to sources.

The latest buyback price of approximately ₹713.4 per option represents a 6 percent increase over the previous year, translating into an implied valuation of about $38.2 billion.

The latest ESOP liquidity programme also takes the total value generated for Flipkart employees through share buybacks to more than $1.5 billion. The company has conducted several such exercises since 2017, providing employees opportunities to monetise their stock holdings.

While the 2026 buyback is smaller compared with previous exercises, Flipkart’s 2023 programme, which distributed around $700 million, remains the company’s largest employee liquidity event to date.