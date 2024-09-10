Flipkart Big Billion Days: How to Use Your Insta EMI Card for Big Savings

Are you ready for the ultimate opportunity to grab your favourite products at unbeatable prices? The most anticipated shopping event of the year is just around the corner. With discounts ranging from 50% to 80% on electronics, smartphones, home appliances, and more, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale promises massive savings. But did you know that using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can help you stretch those savings further?

Why you can't miss the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 sale

Starting September 29 for Plus members and September 30 for all, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to bring jaw-dropping deals on everything you can think of. Brands like Realme, Mi, and Infinix are slashing prices, making those once out-of-reach gadgets suddenly within your grasp.

But let's face it, even with astonishing discounts, big-ticket items can still put a dent in your wallet. What you'll need to make the most out of these deals is a smart payment solution like the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card.

What makes the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card the smart choice?

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is a unique financial tool that allows you to split your high-ticket purchases into manageable monthly instalments, without hidden charges.

Moreover, whether you plan on upgrading your phone or buying new home appliances during the sale, your Insta EMI Card offers you a substantial credit limit. With pre-approved credit limits of up to Rs. 3 lakh, window shopping is a thing of the past. You can now shop stress free, without dipping into your savings.

Say you spot a high-end laptop during the sale, marked down from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 70,000. Instead of shelling out the entire amount upfront, you can pay it off over 1 month to 5 years. Suddenly, that big purchase feels a lot more doable, doesn't it?

Using your Insta EMI Card for maximum savings

Shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale is straightforward and hassle-free with your Insta EMI Card. Here's how:

● Add your desired items to your Flipkart shopping cart.

● When you're ready to check out, click through to the payments page.

● Choose the EMI option and enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details.

● Select a repayment tenure between 1 - 60 months that aligns with your monthly budget.

That's it! Your purchase will automatically be split into easy monthly instalments, allowing you to enjoy your purchase now and pay for it over time. This way, you can take advantage of Flipkart's exclusive sale offers without worrying about upfront costs.

Offline purchase benefits with your Insta EMI Card

Do you prefer shopping in-store? Your Insta EMI Card has you covered there too. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 Indian cities, you're never far from an affordable shopping experience.

Spot something you like at a Bajaj Finserv partner store? Simply let the sales representative at the billing desk know that you'd like to use your Insta EMI Card to pay for it. Choose your preferred tenure, pay a nominal amount upfront, and walk out with your purchase. In fact, you can skip paying anything upfront if you're shopping during the festive season, thanks to zero down payment deals.

Be a smart shopper: Tips to make the most of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales.

A bit of strategy can go a long way to maximise your savings successfully. Here are some pro tips you can put into practice:

● Activate your Flipkart Plus membership for early access to the juiciest deals.

● Create a wishlist of the products you wish to purchase and keep a close eye on their prices.

● Monitor the Big Billion Days microsite for the latest updates and flash deals.

● Use price-tracking Chrome extensions to stay informed about price drops.

By combining these tips with your Insta EMI Card, you won't just be saving money, you'll also be optimising every rupee you spend.

Applying for your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Don't have an Insta EMI Card yet? No problem! Get in on the action in no time with the quick and seamless online application process. Here's how:

● Download the Bajaj Finserv App or visit the official Bajaj Finserv website.

● Navigate to the Insta EMI Card page and enter your mobile number.

● Complete the OTP verification.

● Fill in the application form and submit it to know your credit limit.

● Use your Aadhaar card or DigiLocker to complete the KYC verification.

● Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 599.

● Set up the e-mandate registration to have your card issued for use.

You could also visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store to apply in person. Remember to carry the required documents along. Either way, you can have your card issued and ready to use before the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts.

Eligibility criteria and required documents

● Nationality: Indian

● Age: Between 21 and 65 years of age

● Income: Regular income source required

● Credit score: 720 or higher

● Valid documentation: PAN card, Aadhaar card, address proof, bank account information and IFSC code for e-mandate registration

Conquer the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale without the financial hangover with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. Enjoy low-cost EMIs, a generous pre-approved credit line, and the flexibility to repay your loan on your terms. This includes being able to foreclose your loan early at no additional charge. Plus, by making your EMI payments on time, you're giving your credit score a boost. It's a win-win situation!

So, why wait? Apply for your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card today to shop smarter and save bigger!