FlexC raises undisclosed funding from Dr R A Mashelkar, Amey Mashelkar

FlexC, an AI talent marketplace for hiring and managing a hybrid workforce, has announced it has secured undisclosed funding by bringing in new investors - Dr R.A. Mashelkar and Amey Mashelkar.

Dr Mashelkar has served as a director on the boards of India’s leading companies, such as Tata, Reliance KPIT Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Piramal Group, Mind Tree and many others. More than, 45 global universities have bestowed honorary doctorates upon him.

He is a Padma Vibhushan awardee and has also received the dignitary award Star of Asia awards from George Bush (Sr), former US President.

The other investor who has invested in FlexC is Amey Mashelkar, who is the head of JioGenNext, the startup innovation and mentoring program of Jio. He is also an angel investor with a focus to invest in promising companies that are building global businesses.

FlexC was created with the vision to make the best Indian talent accessible to the global markets.

The company will use the funding for expansion of the various business horizons beyond IT and BPO and venture into Consumer Tech, BFSI, and Retail.

It also has plans to invest in technology platforms to render a competitive and comprehensive workplace ecosystem.

Enthusiastically, Girish Kukreja, Founder and CEO, of FlexC, says, “We are determined to bring a radical change by transforming the workforce. At FlexC we are super excited to receive the investment that will be directed towards integrative transformations gauging an inclusive and productive workplace. The funding will help us in expanding our agency network as well as industry verticals to accelerate the business process and provide end-to-end workplace solutions.”

On the development, Dr R A Mashelkar said, “I feel that the ‘mantra’ for India must be the 3 Ts - Talent, Tech and Trust. FlexC is building a technology-driven trust platform for talent, agencies and recruiters to connect and collaborate. I look forward to advising FlexC in becoming India’s leading talent platform”

Recently, FlexC had also raised $ 1 million in the pre-Series Funding round from Siddharth Raisurana, MD & founder of Fynehand.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:04 PM IST