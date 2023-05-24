Fitness marketplace Alpha Coach app reports 10X increase in user base, eyes $5 million for expansion |

Launched in 2021, Alpha Coach is a one-of-its-kind fitness marketplace which combines an automated nutrition application with fitness coaching & challenges with top coaches & fitness creators. In a span of less than 2 years, Alpha Coach has witnessed steady growth across both its free nutrition-focused app, Evolve as well as the newly launched Alpha Coach Club, a platform that helps coaches launch their online fitness business. Having grown revenues at 10x in FY2023, Alpha Coach now aims to close on Rs. 10 crores in revenue in the current financial year.

As a part of its current expansion, Alpha Coach is looking at raising $5 million in the next funding round. Currently catering to India, Alpha Coach is looking at entering North America in the near future.

The free nutrition app also allows users to get personalized diet guidance; this was launched in August 2022 and now has over 300K users across geographies. It then launched its fitness marketplace for coaches in January 2023 to help coaches launch their online fitness programs in an organized manner, as well get their own website, set their own pricing, and build their own brand.

Talking about the next phase of growth, Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach said, “Alpha Coach has witnessed a rewarding journey. We have not only created a user friendly app but also have created a holistic marketplace for coaches and fitness experts to scale their business through cohort based coaching programs, challenges, and events. In our second phase of growth, we will look at expanding our user base to new geographies and will also introduce digital subscriptions for personalized meal recommendations, which is a first-in-the-world offering. We’re now planning our expansion to North America towards the end of this year. Exciting times ahead, and we’re honestly just getting started!”

Alpha Coach is a consumer fitness brand that uses AI to help users get personalised nutrition coaching as well as access to the top coaches in India and North America. The app has over 18,000 foods curated for the Indian audience, within its database of over 2 million food items. The application helps users lose weight at their own pace, through a combination of mindful eating and sustainable activity. The app is powered by AI/ML models that create customized fitness solutions for users across the spectrum.