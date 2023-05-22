Mumbai: BMC allots park maintenance tender to low bidders, raises quality concerns

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The BMC has awarded a tender for the maintenance of parks and gardens to contractors who bid 30-41% below the estimated cost set by the civic body. While the quality of work at such low bids raises doubts, civic officials assert that they will take action against contractors if they come across inferior quality work.

The contract, spanning two years, covers the maintenance of parks and gardens. In August 2021, the BMC canceled tenders for over 200 parks and gardens due to contractors bidding over 40% below estimated costs, and allegedly attempting to form a cartel. However, the BMC has once again received bids around 40% below estimates. The contract for park and garden maintenance has been allotted at a cost of Rs138 crores.

Ravi Raja raises concern over contractors using subpar materials

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, expressed concerns stating, "In the previous year as well, contractors bid 40% below estimates and secured the contract. After securing contracts with low bids, contractors often utilise subpar materials and fail to maintain the gardens and parks as required." Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Gardens), Kishor Gandhi, countered the concerns by stating, "Contractors are obligated to uphold good quality work for the amount they bid. If inferior quality work is identified, we will take appropriate action as specified in the contract."