Fitch raises India's FY20 fiscal deficit forecast to 3.6% of GDP

New Delhi: Fitch Solutions on Wednesday raised India's fiscal deficit forecast to 3.6 per cent of the GDP for this fiscal year, from 3.4 per cent previously, due to weak revenue collections resulting from sluggish economic growth and government's sweeping corporate tax rate cut.

Fitch said it was revising the fiscal deficit forecast as revenue collection is likely to fall far short of the projections in the FY2019/20 Union Budget due to weak goods and services tax (GST) and corporate income tax collections.

"At Fitch Solutions, we are revising our forecast for India's central fiscal deficit to come in at 3.6 per cent of GDP in FY2019/20 (April-March), from 3.4 per cent previously, reflecting our view for a larger slippage versus the government's 3.3 per cent target.

"We believe that this will mainly be due to weak revenue collection as a result of sluggish economic growth and the government's sweeping corporate tax cut in September amid no intention to reduce fiscal spending," it said.

The government on September 20, had announced that it would be slashing corporate income taxes for domestic companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent previously.

This would bring effective corporate tax rate, including all additional levies, to about 25.2 per cent, for companies which are not receiving any incentives or exemptions.

New manufacturing companies formed after October 1, will enjoy a 15 per cent (effective rate of 17 per cent) corporate income tax rate, versus 25 per cent previously.

The move is estimated to result in Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue loss for the government during FY2019/20.

"We are revising our revenue growth forecast to 8.3 per cent (from 13.1 pe cent previously), which is significantly below the government's budget projection of a 13.2 per cent growth," Fitch said citing sweeping corporate tax cuts and weak GST collections and import tariffs as the reason for the same.

Corporate tax accounts for 28 per cent of total receipts. Therefore, the sharp reduction in tax rates will drag heavily on revenue collection.

"Separately, we expect weak private consumption growth to weigh on GST collection and this is already being reflected in the growing shortfall in GST collections thus far in FY2019/20," it said.

Besides, private consumption growth more than halved to 3.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 of FY2019/20 from 7.2 per cent year-on-year in Q4 of FY2018/19 largely due to the collapse of a dominant Non-Bank Finance Company (NBFC) in the industry, the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), in September 2018, it added.

"We expect weakening merchandise imports to pressure import tariff revenues despite a hike in tariff rates charged on certain goods introduced in the FY2019/20 Union Budget.

Growth of merchandise imports has been on a slowing trajectory since Q2FY2018/19 and even went into contraction in Q2FY2019/20," Fitch said.