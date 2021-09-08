Fisdom forays into tech-led HNI wealth space; appoints Abhijit Bhave as CEO

Fisdom, wealth-tech company, has announced the launch of its new venture – ‘Fisdom Private Wealth’.

The company has entered the technology-led wealth management space to cater to the investment needs of HNIs. It has roped in wealth management industry veteran, Abhijit Bhave as the Chief Executive Officer to head Fisdom Private Wealth.

Fisdom Private Wealth will be offering differentiated investment products to its clients - Mutual Funds, PMS, AIFs, Unlisted private equity, Bonds, FDs, Structured products, Insurance as well as international products. This new arm of Fisdom under the aegis of Abhijit Bhave, also plans to launch various other proprietary products in the due course.

Over two and a half decades across the financial services industry in India, UAE and Vietnam, Abhijit has held leadership roles in large global organizations like Deutsche Bank & HSBC. He has also had stints with Karvy Private Wealth, ICICI Bank and Unit Trust of India in various roles and functions across diverse verticals such as asset management, cash management, corporate and retail banking.

Fisdom has pioneered a unique bank partnership-led wealth management model that provides access to high quality services to customers in tier 2 and tier 3 locations. In the near future Fisdom Private Wealth will also look to extend its services to the HNI customers of Fisdom’s partner banks as well, it said in a press release.

It also has a dedicated application (App) and besides this, clients can also have the choice to have in-person consultations – thereby offering a mix of digital and physical solutions and making it a “Phygital” wealth management business proposition for HNIs.

Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom said, “We are delighted to venture into private wealth segment and welcome Abhijit to lead this business with his proven expertise and experience. With Fisdom Private Wealth, which is one of our major strategic initiatives, we aim to transform the way HNIs experience their wealth management journey.”

Abhijit Bhave, CEO, Fisdom Private Wealth said, “I am excited to embark on a new journey with a dynamic brand like Fisdom. India is a relatively under-penetrated market for private wealth segment, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. This gives us an opportunity to expand the reach of our technology-led products and services.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:24 PM IST