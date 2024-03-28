 Fiscal Year 2024 Farewell: Sensex At 73,635.48 & Nifty Above 22,300 As Markets End In Green; Reliance, Tech Mahindra Grapple As Top Laggards
The Indian stock market will observe a trading halt on Friday, March 29, due to Good Friday 2024.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Thursday, March 28, the final trading day of fiscal year 2024, on a high note with both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closing in positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,635.48, registering a gain of 639.17 points or 0.88 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty concluded positively at 22,326.90, up by 203.25 points or 0.92 percent. Additionally, the Nifty Bank surged by 338.65 points or 0.72 percent to settle at 47,124.60.

Furthermore, the Indian stock market will observe a trading halt on Friday, March 29, due to Good Friday 2024. Both the BSE and the NSE, along with the commodity and currency markets, will remain closed for the day.

Major Gainers and Losers -BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Nestle India, and PowerGrid were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Reliance were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers. Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance were among the losers.

