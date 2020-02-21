Fiscal deficit at 4.56% of GDP in December: FinMin data

Fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP touched 4.56% as of December 2019 with total receipts pegged at Rs 11.77 lakh crore against a higher expenditure of Rs 21.09 lakh crore, data of government accounts showed.

For the fiscal 2019-20 (till March 31, 2020), the fiscal deficit has been revised to 3.8% now.

Gross tax collection was Rs 13.83 lakh crore (53% of the Budget estimates).

The net tax revenue of the Central government was at Rs 9.04 lakh crore which was 55% of the BE, after deducting devolution to the states to the tune of Rs 4.76 lakh crore and Rs 2,480 crore towards NDRF.

The non-tax revenue accrued to the Centre was Rs 2.41 lakh crore whereas other receipts were pegged at Rs 31,000 crore.

The government released Rs 54,621.14 crore to the states as their share in central taxes and duties as well as Rs 6,989.38 crore as recommended by the Finance Commission in January.

In December 2019, the states received Rs 7,499.89 crore as recommended by the Finance Commission and the government released Rs 2,714.03 crore towards various schemes.

In January 2020, the states received much lower Rs 101.29 crore.

Out of total government expenditure of Rs 21.09 lakh crore, which is 76% of the BE, revenue expenditure was Rs 18.54 lakh crore and capital expenditure Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

Fiscal deficit was pegged at Rs 8.07 lakh crore, which was 11% of BE.

"As a percentage of the GDP, fiscal deficit is 4.56%. The revenue receipts are sufficient to cover only 56% of the expenditure," the Accounts Review Report of the Finance Ministry said.