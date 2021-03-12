First quad meet, M&M’s EV plan & US's $1.9 trillion stimulus: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 12, 2021

First Official Quad Meet

Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan will take part in the first-ever summit of “Quad” nations today. The grouping brings together ‘four-like minded countries’ that support an open Indo-Pacific region, even as China aggressively expands the region.

The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the “Quad” or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region.

Maritime security, economic cooperation, supply chain resilience, the covid-19 pandemic, post pandemic world order and climate change are expected to be the key agenda of the leaders’ meet today. Apart from this, an announcement regarding financing agreements to boost vaccine manufacturing capacity in India is also on the table. This will reduce delays and speed up vaccination across the globe.

The virtual Quad summit will take place even as India and Chinese troops continue to work on their disengagement in the icy Himalayas after their worst military face-off since the 1962 war. Quad is basically grouping of countries who are interested in strengthening a rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region