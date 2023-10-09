 FIR Filed Against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal In Delhi, Shares Fall Over 3%
FIR in relation to a matter before 2010 and has no relation with any ongoing investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal |

The Delhi police has filed an FIR against Pawan Munjal, the Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

The FIR was registered in relation to a matter before 2010 and has no relation with any ongoing investigation.

Hero MotoCorp shares

The shares of Hero MotoCorp fell at 1:20 pm IST after the news broke out and were trading at Rs 2,946, down by 3.03 percent.

ED raid in August

In August 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal’s residence after it took cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case. The DRI apprehended one of Munjal’s close aides in possession of undeclared foreign currency. The raids against Munjal are a part of a money laundering probe.

The EDraided 11 locations linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Munjal in connection with a money laundering probe.

The searches were carried out in Delhi and Gurugram in accordance with provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

article-image

