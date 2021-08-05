Fintech Ziploan onboards Ashish Goel as CTO; to lead digital initiatives in firm

Ziploan, an RBI-registered fintech, announced that Ashish Goel has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A veteran in the tech-industry, Goel will be leading the digital initiatives of the organization and strengthening the product for a better customer reach and experience.

Prior to joining ZipLoan, Ashish was the Co-Founder and CTO at Milkbasket (a daily micro-delivery service offering grocery and household needs) and built its technology and product team.

Ziploan was founded in 2016 with a mission to ensure easy availability of Working Capital Loans to small business owners in India. Its technology-enabled platform is well-equipped to offer credit in a fast and hassle-free manner.

Kshitij Puri, Co-Founder, MD & CEO Ziploan, said, “Ziploan is gearing up for aggressive growth. Ashish’s exceptional knowledge in areas of tech scale up will add immense value to Ziploan’s next phase of growth journey.”

Speaking on his appointment, Ashish Goel, said, “The company is focused on unlocking its next phase of growth and I look forward to complementing and enhancing Ziploan’s efforts.”