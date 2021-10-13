Fintech startup Niro raises $3.5 mn Seed funding from Elevar Equity, angel investors

Niro, a homegrown embedded consumer lending fintech, has raised $3.5 million in a Seed funding round led by Elevar Equity. The funding also saw participation from angel investors like Kunal Shah, Nitin Gupta, Bala Parthasarathy, the Patni Family Office, R. Ramaraj & Aseem Dhru. It is founded by entrepreneur-duo, Aditya Kumar (erstwhile founder of Qbera, a consumer lending platform acquired by InCred Financial Services), and Sankalp Mathur (a risk management professional and ex-Citibanker).

The fintech startup aims to disrupt the consumer lending ecosystem in the country by democratizing access to convenient and hassle-free embedded credit products for 624 million internet users in India.

It will achieve this by enabling consumer internet brands to offer competitive, seamlessly integrated, and innovative credit products. Niro will drive tangible and measurable impact for these brands and empower them to create new customer journeys, enhancing customer engagement and generating substantial revenue, it said in a press release.

Aditya Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “Niro aims to leverage the power of embedded finance to unlock potential for all customer-facing digital platforms to become consumer lending fintechs. This will enable them to offer their consumers bespoke and competitive financial products combined with a frictionless all-in-one platform experience.”

Sankalp Mathur, Co-Founder & Chief Risk Officer, Niro, said, “The embedded finance opportunity is growing exponentially and at Niro, we see this as an opportunity to redefine distribution for financial services entirely. In parallel, this creates an entirely new role for consumer internet companies to become financial services players in the lives of consumers.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:06 PM IST