Fintech firm AltSignals is mounting its presence in UK market with industry expertise

The current financial year has been full of ups and downs with markets all over the world recovering from the global pandemic effect. Fintech firms are not left behind, these firms have not only come up in huge numbers in recent years but also changed the traditional way of functioning of markets. They have altered the way trading and investments were done, by using the technology and rationalizing and increasing the security and transparency in the trading process. Altsignals is a UK-based fintech firm providing breakthrough solutions in trading using blockchain technology for its users by building a dynamic platform for its users in sectors like trade finance, digital exchange, and the money market.

Formed in 2018 its aim is to make Forex, Gold trading, and cryptocurrency trading a safer place. A large number of people assume it as gambling, AltSignal’s vision is to change this assumption and represent it as an investment opportunity and bring transparency trust, and consistency in the crypto market. Crypto trading has made many quick millionaires but it is an equally dicey place where the trader needs to be well informed. Team AltSignals consists of traders and entrepreneurs with substantial industry experience.

The firm provides cryptocurrency’s future trading signals for leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Forex trading alerts, and market analysis for gold and indices. The users just have to copy these signals and manage the portfolio with ease. The firm has more than 50K members who take the help of the signals to trade on regular basis. It is one of the leading startups which is mounting its presence in the UK cryptocurrency and Forex market. The firm has been able to gain the trust of members due to consistent results in their portfolios. The firm's founder Rod says “ Our aim quality not the quantity. We do not provide signals just for the sake of it if they do not meet certain quality standards. We do an in-depth analysis of each signal and personalized services to those seeking management tactics within the portfolio. We also educate traders in better understanding of asset management and markets as a whole”

The firm’s approach is not based solely on profit-making. It is educating, building trust, and expanding its presence among users. Rod says “Our membership retention is 75%. We provide 3 of the most necessary things for safer trading that are education technology and expertise to newcomers as well as expert traders”. AltSignals has gained promising growth in the last 3 years. With the fintech industry’s expected boom firm is expecting good outcomes in the coming year.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:32 PM IST