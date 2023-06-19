Finfluencer Who Supposedly Earned Fortune From Stock Trading Caught Running ₹300 Crore Drug Racket

Social media is flooded with traders who claim to be experts based on their experience in the stock markets to dole out investment advise as finfluencers. But recently the Securities and Exchange Board of India started monitoring financial influencers after cases of such analysts misleading investors were reported.

One such finfluencer who claimed that he had made a bulk of his fortune by trading stocks, has been exposed as the mastermind of a Rs 300-crore drug racket.

A successful trader’s journey in #StockMarket not only depends on how good they trade during the market but what they do off the market.While the emphasis is mostly on chart reading day in and out.. its important to relax your Mind and Body for better results. #Nifty #Banknifty pic.twitter.com/kBkkYIFOPQ — Ashesh Mehta (@bulkindextrader) April 24, 2022

Madhya Pradesh police have issued lookout notices for finfluencer Ashesh Mehta and his wife as the duo is on the run with Rs 170 crore generated from the drug trade.

Dubious off market dealings

The self-proclaimed entrepreneur and index option buyer had shared his trading P&L statement last month, showing a profit of Rs 2.43 crore.

Mehta's drug racket was exposed by a courier company employee who noticed something suspicious while delivering parcels for the couple.

Among other posts about stock trading, Mehta's pinned tweet mentioned how a trader's off-market activities also matter as much as their skills in the stock exchanges.