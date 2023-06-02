 Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for registration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for registration

Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for registration

In order to qualify as investment advisors, people need to have post-graduate degrees and a five-year experience in the market.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

As a massive following on digital platforms turned into social currency, influencers who gave fashion tips and makeup tutorials started monetising their online fame. But while paying viral sensations for promoting cosmetics or clothes was harmless marketing, things took a serious turn when influencers started recommending stocks for their own vested interests. Although SEBI is cracking down on unregistered financial advisors using online reach to manipulate stock prices, these finfluencers have already found a way to escape scrutiny.

According to a Moneycontrol report financial influencers are now securing analyst licenses on rent, after their applications for registration were rejected for different reasons. The fee they pay for this is 20 per cent of whatever they earn by providing stock tips to young investors.

Read Also
SEBI to set guidelines to regulate FinFluencers! |Teji Mandi Explains
article-image

Credibility reduced to a document?

Finfluencers are finding regulations for research analyst licenses too restrictive and credibility is also an issue while securing registration.

In order to qualify as investment advisors, people need to have post-graduate degrees and a five-year experience in the market.

Analysts with licences are hired by the company behind an influencer, and the advise is given under their name.

Read Also
Reining in ‘finfluencers’ calls for international cooperation
article-image

Norms too much for seasoned traders

Several finfluencers find that the strict regulations set for RA registration are too restrictive for hardcore traders and many of them have broken at least one rule.

Apart from finfluencers, trader-trainers which provide tips via workshops, and are registered as training companies, also need to get analyst licenses to give advise now.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for...

Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for...

Check out top 5 cars popular among Indians in April 2023

Check out top 5 cars popular among Indians in April 2023

Customs officer jailed along with his family in corruption case by CBI

Customs officer jailed along with his family in corruption case by CBI

OMRON healthcare to set up operations at Origins by Mahindra in March 2025

OMRON healthcare to set up operations at Origins by Mahindra in March 2025

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail allots 17,856 equity shares as ESOP

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail allots 17,856 equity shares as ESOP