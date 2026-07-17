Find Your 14-Digit CKYC Number, Open Accounts Faster Across Banks And Financial Institutions

Customers can obtain or check their CKYC number by contacting their bank. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged customers to know their Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) number to simplify account opening.

What is CKYC?

A CKYC number is a unique 14-digit identifier linked to a customer’s verified KYC record stored in the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR).

The central registry allows authorised banks and financial institutions to retrieve a customer’s existing KYC details. This can reduce repeated submission of identity and address documents when opening accounts or using financial products.

How It Helps?

Customers often submit PAN, identity proof, address proof and photographs to different financial institutions. A CKYC number creates a common reference for verified records and can reduce paperwork and save time.

However, customers may still be asked for updated information or additional documents if their details have changed, the record needs updating, or a product requires checks.

How To Find It?

Customers can obtain or check their CKYC number by contacting their bank. They may also give a missed call to 7799022129 from their registered mobile number.

Another option is to visit the official CKYC India website. The portal offers a facility to fetch the CKYC card after mobile-number verification. A link to download the card is then sent through SMS.

Stay Alert

Customers should use only official channels and avoid sharing passwords, PINs, OTPs or banking credentials with anyone claiming to help retrieve the CKYC number.

Before entering personal details, users should check the website address. They should also contact their bank directly if they receive suspicious calls, messages or links.

The RBI’s financial-awareness campaign, “RBI Kehta Hai”, advises customers to remain informed and vigilant. More educational information is available on its website.

Knowing the CKYC number can make onboarding smoother across banks and regulated financial institutions, while helping customers avoid repeated documentation.