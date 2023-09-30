 Finance Ministry Notifies October 1 For Implementing Amended GST Law Provisions For E-gaming
According to the changes to the Central GST Act, these supplies will henceforth be treated as "actionable claims" similar to lottery, betting and gambling and subject to 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on full face value of bets.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Finmin Notifies October 1 For Implementing Amended Gst Law Provisions For E-gaming | Canva

The Finance Ministry has notified October 1 as the date for implementation of the amended GST law provisions for taxing e-gaming, casinos and horse racing.

The amendments to Integrated GST (IGST) Act makes it mandatory for offshore online gaming platforms to take registration in India and pay taxes in accordance with domestic law.

In its meetings in July and August, the GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, had approved amendments to the law to include online gaming, casinos and horse racing as taxable actionable claims, and clarified that such supplies would attract 28 per cent tax on full bet value.

Parliament last month passed amendments to the Central GST and Integrated GST laws to give effect to the Council's decision.

The Finance Ministry has now notified that October 1 will be the appointed date for implementation of these provisions.

The GST Council in its meeting in August had decided that the amended provision to classify these supplies as actionable claims and clarifying the taxation provisions would come into effect from October 1.

A review of the implementation was proposed to be carried out after six months, which is April 2024.

