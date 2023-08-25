 Finance Minister Sitharaman: My Priority Is To Tame Inflation
Finance Minister Sitharaman: My Priority Is To Tame Inflation

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government's priority is to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth.

Addressing the B20 Summit India, being hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said the GDP numbers for the first quarter, to be released this month, should be good.

Observing that elevated interest rates for considerable time hampers recovery, Sitharaman said, "my priority is to tame inflation." Retail inflation soared to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly on account of spiralling prices of tomatoes and vegetables.

On growth, she said that India has been able to accelerate the pace of economic reforms and the first quarter GDP numbers "should be good." The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP numbers for the first quarter on August 31.

Sitharaman said that "green shoots' of private capital expenditure can be felt on back of the government's push for capital expenditure in the budget.

article-image

She also spoke about climate financing and reforms being undertaken by the government to attract foreign investments as they are vital for economic growth.

