Filed Your ITR And Waiting For Refund, Check Income Tax Refund Status With These Simple Steps

Filed your ITR but not received the refund? |

New Delhi: The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for salaried individuals, HUFs and taxpayers not requiring a tax audit ended on July 31, 2026.

More than 5.9 crore returns were filed for Assessment Year 2026–27 by the deadline. Taxpayers who missed it can submit a belated return until December 31, 2026. However, a late filing fee ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 may apply.

Many taxpayers who filed their returns on time are still waiting for their refunds. If your refund has not reached your bank account, you can easily check its status online.

E-Verification Is Necessary

Simply filing an ITR is not enough to receive a refund. Taxpayers must also complete the e-verification process. The Income Tax Department starts processing the return only after it has been successfully verified.

Generally, refunds may be credited within 10 to 45 days after filing and verification. However, the time taken can vary depending on return processing, bank details and the information provided by the taxpayer.

Check Refund Status Online

Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal and log in using your PAN and password. Complete the security verification if required.

After logging in, open the relevant return or refund section. Select the applicable assessment year to see whether your return has been verified, processed or approved for a refund.

The portal may also show if the refund has been issued, failed or adjusted against an outstanding tax demand.

Alternative Checking Method

Taxpayers may also check the refund status through the authorised refund-tracking facility. Enter your PAN, assessment year and captcha code, and then click on “Proceed”.

If the page shows a “Refund Reissue” option, the original payment may have failed because of incorrect or unvalidated bank details.

What If Refund Fails?

If the refund does not arrive within four to five weeks, check the status on the e-filing portal. If it shows “refund failed”, verify your bank account and submit a refund reissue request.

Processing may also take longer if details in Form 16, tax records or the filed return do not match. The refund is credited after the department processes and accepts the return.