Over 5.9 Crore ITRs Filed By July 31 Deadline For AY 2026-27

Over 5.5 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27. |

More than 5.9 crore income tax returns (ITRs) were filed by taxpayers for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 before the July 31 deadline, which applied to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) whose accounts did not require mandatory audit.

The Income Tax Department announced the milestone on August 1 through a social media update, stating that the number of returns filed had crossed the 5.9-crore mark by the end of the due date.

The July 31 deadline covered taxpayers filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2 forms where account audits were not required.

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Returns submitted after the due date may attract interest and other consequences under the Income-tax Act unless any relief is announced by the authorities.

The latest filing numbers come after an extended compliance period in the previous assessment year. For AY 2025-26, the government had extended the filing deadline, allowing taxpayers additional time. As a result, more than 7.3 crore returns were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the revised deadline.

Tax experts had anticipated strong filing activity towards the end of the deadline period, as a significant number of taxpayers generally complete their returns during the final days.

The Income Tax Department had also issued regular reminders urging taxpayers to avoid last-minute filing and complete return verification on time.

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, remains the most commonly used return form among individual taxpayers. It applies to resident individuals with annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh from sources including salary, one house property and other specified income categories. It also allows agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000 during the financial year.

ITR-2 is designed for individuals and HUFs who do not have income from business or profession but earn income through sources such as capital gains or multiple properties. The form is generally used by taxpayers with more complex financial situations.

The government has been working towards simplifying the tax filing process through features such as pre-filled information, improved integration of financial data and upgrades to the e-filing platform. Recent measures have also focused on reducing compliance difficulties and expanding digital verification facilities.

The final number of ITR filings for AY 2026-27 is expected to increase further as taxpayers continue submitting belated or revised returns within the timelines allowed under the Income-tax Act.