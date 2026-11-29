FIIs Make Record Comeback With ₹1.43 Lakh Crore Inflows, Nearly 50% Of Money Withdrawn In 10 Months Returns In November | File Pic

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a remarkable comeback to Indian equity markets in November, reversing a significant portion of their withdrawals over the previous 10 months amid weakening global artificial intelligence (AI) trade and strong domestic corporate earnings.

According to exchange data, cumulative foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying stood at a record ₹1,43,284 crore through November 26, with overseas investors remaining consistent buyers throughout the month.

Record Capital Inflows

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said nearly 50% of the foreign institutional money withdrawn from India during the preceding 10 months has returned in November alone.

Aggressive foreign buying has helped India emerge as the world’s best-performing equity market in November, according to analysts.

Massive capital inflows also strengthened the Indian rupee to 92.99 against the US dollar, making it Asia’s best-performing currency during the month.

Banking Stocks Lead

Foreign investors have particularly favoured financial stocks, including private and public sector banks. Telecommunications, FMCG, information technology and consumer services have also attracted substantial overseas investments.

Analysts expect foreign capital inflows to continue if the prevailing investment trends sustain.

The shift reflects improving investor confidence in India’s corporate earnings and changing global investment preferences amid weakening momentum in AI-focused stocks.

Buying Momentum Continues

Despite a shortened trading week due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, foreign investors remained net buyers across all four trading sessions.

FIIs invested ₹5,673 crore on Monday, ₹4,479 crore on Wednesday, ₹5,843 crore on Thursday and ₹1,634 crore on Friday.

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Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer at Choice Wealth, said weekly net investments reached approximately ₹17,630 crore, extending the consecutive buying streak to 19 trading sessions.

Domestic Investors Return

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which had predominantly remained sellers during November, also reversed their investment strategy, recording net purchases worth ₹6,333 crore last week.

Most domestic institutional buying was concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday.

The simultaneous buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors signals improving market sentiment, with both investor groups aligning on market direction for the first time in several weeks.

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