FII Selling Hits ₹7,620 Crore This Week, Domestic Investors Counter With ₹11,232 Crore Infusion

FII Selling Hits ₹7,620 Crore This Week |

New Delhi: Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers for a fifth consecutive week, withdrawing ₹7,620 crore from Indian equities, according to exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors continued to support the market, purchasing shares worth ₹11,232 crore. Their buying helped benchmark indices recover from their mid-week lows.

FII Selling Continues In September

Foreign investors have sold shares worth a net ₹7,041 crore so far this month. In contrast, domestic institutions have invested ₹36,219 crore during the same period.

Despite strong DII inflows, the Nifty has declined 3.05% from its August-end closing level of 24,080.40.

Analysts expect sustained foreign selling and uncertain global conditions to keep Indian stock markets volatile. However, regular buying by domestic funds could provide support and limit deeper declines.

Sensex And Nifty Extend Recovery

Indian markets recovered for a second consecutive session on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices and bargain buying after the recent correction.

The Nifty remained above 23,300 for most of the session before closing 0.33% higher at 23,346.40. The Sensex ended at 74,294.96.

Read Also Nifty, Sensex Suffer Sharp Weekly Losses As Global Tensions Keep Investors On Edge

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index gained around 1.24%, while the Nifty Smallcap index advanced nearly 1.74%.

Crude Oil Prices Offer Relief

Global cues improved as Brent crude eased to around $103.5–$104 per barrel. Expectations that alternative supply routes could reduce possible disruptions supported investor sentiment.

Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

The Nifty’s ability to remain above the 23,200–23,300 zone offers some near-term stability. However, the overall market trend remains cautious.

The 23,400–23,600 range is expected to act as the immediate resistance zone.

Investors will closely monitor Brent crude prices, US-Iran geopolitical developments and upcoming US and Indian PMI readings for direction. Analysts recommend focusing on selective opportunities while maintaining a cautious and hedged strategy amid foreign outflows, elevated oil prices and global interest-rate uncertainty in the coming sessions.