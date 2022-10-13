FIFA World Cup: Qatar Airways is hiring 10,000 people ahead of mega-event, accepts applications from Indians

The airline is also rescheduling flights to increase frequency for Doha. |

After losing $4 billion during the pandemic, Qatar Airways has bounced back with a $1.5 billion profit in FY22, thanks to a 200 per cent uptick in passenger traffic. Although the carrier was hit by cancelled flights and luggage claims rising by 30 per cent, its CEO blamed the remote work era, when people got used to making easy money at home. Now that the FIFA world cup is expected to drive up the number of fans flying to Qatar, its national airline is hiring 10,000 people, which includes Indian citizens as well.



Raising stakes for the big game



Eyeing to increase its workforce from 45,000 to 55,000, Qatar Airways started accepting applications for diverse divisions including aviation services, catering and duty-free last month. As part of its hiring push in India, Qatar Airways has also focused on filling positions which strengthen the overall customer experience. The airline which has emerged as the world’s best carrier ahead of Singapore Airlines, has also been hiring cabin crew, staff for the lounge and customer service executives in the Philippines.



More focus on Doha



The current push to shore up its workforce, is a major shift from 2021, when layoffs pushed the numbers down to 37,000. Apart from increased hiring, Qatar Airways will also be adjusting 70 per cent of its schedule to focus on Doha, so expect flights to other destinations being cancelled and reduced frequencies. The airline, along with hotels and other sectors, in the gulf country is gearing up for more than a million visitors during the FIFA World Cup.



Things you should know



Although working for Qatar Airways is an attractive opportunity, the airline has been accused of doing a lot more than jsut blaiming remote working for making employees lazy. According to reports earlier this year, pilots at the carrier have been threatened with lawsuits and job cuts after raising their concerns on social media.