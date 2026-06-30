Fibe Parent Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO; Aims To Garner ₹750-Crore Via Fresh Issue | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Social Worth Technologies Ltd, the parent company of the digital lending platform Fibe, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 750 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of over 4 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

According to the draft papers, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to invest in its material subsidiary, ESPL, for augmenting its capital base to support onward lending requirements, besides meeting general corporate purposes.

The company, incorporated in 2015 as Social Worth Technologies Ltd, operates under the Fibe brand and offers digital credit products across personal loans and purpose-driven financing, catering to consumption, education, insurance and healthcare needs.

Fibe said technology forms the backbone of its operations, with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science being deployed across customer onboarding, underwriting, risk management, fraud detection, operations and collections.

The Pune-based company expanded its product portfolio from personal loans to purpose-driven financing since 2021, helping diversify its lending business.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.49 per cent to Rs 8,603 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 4,064 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Profit rose to Rs 257.46 crore in FY26 from Rs 101.24 crore in FY24.

As of March 31, 2026, personal loans accounted for 77.38 per cent of the company's total AUM, while purpose-driven financing contributed 22.62 per cent.

Fibe was founded by Akshay Mehrotra, Managing Director and Group CEO, and Ashish Sohan Goyal, Chairperson, Executive Director and Group CFO. It is backed by investors including International Finance Corporation, TPG Inc. and Norwest.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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