Festive bonanza expects to boost real estate demand

The realty players expect that the festive season has already begun to boost housing demand. To cash in on the sentiment, property developers have come up with discounts and schemes to attract buyers, offering freebies such as gold coins, cars, holiday trips, and modular kitchens.

Some of the realty players including Runwal Group are rolling out an array of benefits including easy payment plans, spot offers and even no stamp duty benefits. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Runwal Group executive director Rajat Rastogi asserted that festive occasions like Dussehra bring about a positive vibe and this helps in boosting consumer sentiment. Hence, festive seasons always see a spike in home buying activity. ‘’There is an upward movement in volumes and we have witnessed this trend on Gudi Padwa, Akshay Tritiya, Ganesh Chaturthi. Keeping this in mind, we have rolled out promotional offers at our projects to add a further boost to sales during this festive season. We have already been witnessing excellent volumes this year and we are extremely positive about the upcoming festive month. Like always, good projects by reputed developers will see increased traction and at Runwal Group we have ensured that our portfolio and pricing are optimised to cater to a wide range of customer requirements,’’ he said.

On the other hand, Pushpam Group, which presents special offers for their resort homes at Karjat including an assured rental of Rs 11,000 from the day of the booking to celebrate Navratri, hopes that the customers will make a festive grab amid the celebration. The group MD Sachin Chopra said, ‘’Indians are optimistic that investing in a property will bring good fortune during these occasions like Navratri and Dussehra since these days are considered as one of the holiest days of the year for new beginnings. This time of the year witnesses a strong demand for investment in the real estate segment as the feasible rates become even more reasonable because of lucrative offers by reputed developers.``

Further, Tridhaatu Realty brings an exclusive offer for their customers, where one can avail Premium 2 BHK Air Conditioned Homes furnished by IKEA in their project at Chembur along with 20:70:10 payment plans, Zero Stamp Duty, Zero GST and spot booking benefits. The project is nearing completion and offers are valid for a limited period and for limited inventory.

Tridhaatu Realty co-founder and director Govind Krishnan said, ‘’We are providing our customers an attractive value proposition, amidst the rising property prices, where we should see their confidence in the sector increase, and boost consumption. We are optimistic that this season will give the much-needed positivity and hope the real estate sector needs.”